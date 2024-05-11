Creation Truth Foundation Inc. Mobile Museum Comes To West Unity

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The West Unity Church of Christ welcomed Ryan Cox last week for a series of seminars entitled Dinosaurs, Design, and Destiny and Mobile Museum of Earth History.

The event took place May 5th through the 8th beginning at 6:00 p.m. each evening. Ryan is a speaker, teacher, and researcher for Creation Truth Foundation Inc., of Noble, OK.

Ryan’s passion and excitement for various topics on Creationism challenged the crowd. The Creation Truth Foundation also had books, videos, and other resources available for pur...