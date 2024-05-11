Former NBA Player Guest Speaker At Williams County “Changing The Conversation On Substance Use” Event

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCHANGING THE CONVERSATION … Chris Herren, former professional basketball player and long-term recoveree of substance abuse, came to speak to the youth of Williams County about healing from their trauma instead of turning to drugs.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

Students across Williams County got to join the over 2 million students that have heard from former professional basketball player Chris Herren.

He spoke on his journey in long...