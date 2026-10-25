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CROSS COUNTRY DISTRICTS: Five Area Teams, 10 Individuals Advance To Regionals In Division IV At Leaders Farms

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NAPOLEON (Oct. 24, 2026) – Area boys and girls cross country runners battled through foggy conditions in the Division IV district meet held Saturday, Oct. 24, at Leaders Farms.

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