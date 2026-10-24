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GLC FOOTBALL: Hilltop Holds Off North Central Comeback To Close Season With 40-24 Win

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PIONEER (Oct. 23, 2026) — It was a tale of two halves Friday night in a Great Lakes Conference matchup between the Hilltop Cadets and North Central Eagles.

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