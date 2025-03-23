Crowds Enjoy 2025 Williams County Maple Syrup Festival

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FAIR QUEEN… 2024 Williams County Fair Queen Ingrid Hoffman welcomes guests to the pancake and sausage breakfast.

BALLOONS… The Montpelier Tree Commission handed out balloons to children at the festival.

HARD AT WORK… Members of the Williams County Fair Foundation prepare breakfast for the crowd

By: Breana Reliford

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Fairgrounds welcomed several communities in the surrounding areas to their annual Maple Syrup Festival that took place on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Although a little windy, that didn’t stop a large turnout to take part in all the activities the festival had to offer.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m., folks were invited to attend a pancakes, sausage, and pure maple syrup breakfast.

Breakfast was prepared by the Williams County Fair Foundation and the Williams County Pork Producers, and it could be enjoyed all morning and afternoon.

Some other food options such as maple syrup cotton candy was also available, and it was a hit! Almost everyone walking around the festival had to try some.

After walking around enjoying some of the festivities, you could take a tractor or horse-drawn wagon ride down to the sugar shack to learn about tree tapping and the collections process.

Those in attendance even got to see the evaporator up close, seeing the water being taken out of the sap to be turned into syrup.

The knowledgeable staff talked through the process, answered questions, and explained the difference between different types of syrup colors and tastes based on the weather.

The 4-H buildings had booths of vendors and stands set up for people to talk with, learn more about, buy local goods, and more.

Other events happening included the portable sawmill, entomology with live insects, an archery simulator, and an inflatable BB gun range.

Many look forward to this annual event each year. There was truly something for everyone to enjoy!