Crowds Gather For Kunkle’s Annual 4th Of July Parade

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

VIEW 147 PHOTOS OF THIS EVENT FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Kunkle held its annual 4th of July parade on Thursday, attracting a large number of spectators who lined the streets to join in the celebrations.

The event started with a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner by the North Central Eagles, followed by a parade that lasted almost an hour.

The parade featured a variety of floats, tractors, cars, and local businesses...