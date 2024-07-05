Four County Teacher Participates In Summer Work Experience Program

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SUMMER WORK EXPERIENCE … To ensure our career and technical training programs remain current, Four County Career Center offers instructors the opportunity to participate in a Work Experience program. Sponsored by the Career Center, this program allows instructors to intern with local employers in their specific fields of expertise. After completing their internships, instructors integrate the latest training methods into their curriculum, providing students with the highest quality education. Please note that local internship sites are not responsible for compensating instructors during their training. Through these valuable partnerships with local businesses, Four County Career Center continues to serve the people of northwest Ohio. Shown above is Kelli Alspaugh, Family & Consumer Science instructor (RIGHT) who had the opportunity to work with Melissa Rupp (LEFT) from the OSU State Extension Office. While she was working with Melissa, she attended the HUD Counseling Conference, participated in a radio broadcast, evaluated future workshop seminar submissions, and held Serve Safe Certification classes Kelly will utilize the resources she received to train the students at the Career Center in family and consumer science skills.