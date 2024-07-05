The Morenci Fire Department was called to the scene of a significant outdoor fire at 15474 Co Rd 15-1, Chesterfield Township, last night at 21:40. Upon arrival at 21:49, they found approximately 300 large square bales fully involved in flames within a wheat field, with another stack of bales also at risk in the same area.

In response to the severity of the situation, mutual aid was swiftly called in.

A large tanker shuttle and rural water pumping operation commenced, involving 14 fire departments from Lenawee, Fulton, Hillsdale, and Williams County.

This operation also utilized 15 tankers and 154,000 gallons of water, with multiple porta tanks on the ground.

The tankers were filled in the City of Morenci and the village of Lyons using the municipal water system.

The large-scale water operation was coordinated by two water supply officers, with Gorham Fayette Fire Chief Tom Franks managing Fulton County resources and Fairfield Twp Fire Chief Dawn McCallister handling the Lenawee County resources.

Regrettably, this fire was intentionally set, resulting in the loss of approximately 300 large bales valued at $22,500.

Fire Chief, Brad Lonis, urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity around wheat fields by calling 911.

He also expressed gratitude to all the mutual aid departments that provided assistance during this challenging incident.

The following fire departments were involved in the collaborative response:

Lenawee County: Hudson Fire Department, Clayton Fire Department, Fairfield Township Fire Department, Madison Charter Township Fire Department, Adrian Township Fire Department, Cambridge Twp. Fire Dept.

Fulton County: Delta, Gorham-Fayette Fire Department, Lyons Royalton, Metamora, Wauseon Fire Department

Hillsdale County: Wright-Waldron Fire and Ems

Williams County: Alvordton-Millcreek Township Fire Department, Pioneer Fire Department

(Information & photos courtesy of the Morenci & Lyons Fire Departments)