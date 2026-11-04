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SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Look At Cybersecurity Protection, Insurance Coverage Options For Township

By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

The Superior Township Trustees met in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 3:30 p.m. Trustees present were Mike Trausch, Jake Borton and Dan Gillen. Fiscal Officer Vanessa Shepard was also present.

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