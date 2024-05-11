D2 SOFTBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Bryan Returns To Districts After Beating Lima Bath, 6-0

SECTIONAL CHAMPS … Ella Voigt singles to center for the Bears in the sixth inning. VIEW 46 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM (PHOTO BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Nate Calvin

BRYAN (May 10, 2024) – Thea Staten dominated in the circle with a four-hit complete game and 15 strikeouts and was 3-4 with her stick, including a home run and double, to lead Bryan to a 6-0 win and a Division II sectional title.

Both offenses were quiet until the bottom of the third inning as Bryan got things going with one out as Marlee Yoder reached on an er...