D3 SOFTBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Wauseon Falls To Otsego 5-2 In Sectional Final

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WAUSEON SENIOR (May 10, 2024) … Madisyn Ledyard hurls a pitch in Wauseon's Division II sectional final versus Otsego.

Otsego 5 Wauseon 2

WAUSEON – Ava Weaver went 3-3 with a home run, double, and three RBIs as No. 4 Otsego knocked off No. 3 Wauseon 5-2.

The Indians were held to only three hits with Bella McGuire hitting a solo home run and Kylerr Bronson registering two singles.

