Hilltop’s Kelsy Connolly Throws No-Hitter In Sectional Final Win Over Pettisville

Hilltop 10 Pettisville 0 (5 innings)

WEST UNITY – Kelsy Connolly fired a five-inning no-hitter while striking out 12 as Hilltop rolled past Pettisville 10-0.

Shea Brown was one of three Cadets who were 2-3 as she homered, singled, and drove in four runs while Connolly and Jos...