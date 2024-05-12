WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Sign Nine Resolutions & Welcome New Intern

PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBUSINESS AS USUAL … The Williams County Commissioners two regular sessions last week resulted in the approval of nine resolutions.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday and Thursday last week, with Tuesday beginning around 11 a.m.

They first welcomed their new intern, Elizabeth Fritsch, before moving on to pass three resolutions. They also approved the notice of awa...