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D5 VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Swanton Beats Liberty-Benton, Advances To Sectional Final

By No Comments2 Mins Read

SWANTON – Swanton defeated Liberty-Benton, 28-26, 11-25, 25-23, 25-20, in a Division V sectional semifinal.

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