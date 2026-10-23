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High School Sports Scoreboard For October 22, 2026

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VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION IV-NW 2 SECTIONAL FINALS
Lake 3, Wauseon 0
Bryan 3, Napoleon 2

DIVISION V-NW 1 SECTIONAL FINAL
Archbold 3, Bluffton 0

DIVISION V-NW 2 SECTIONAL FINAL
Swanton 3, Delta 0

DIVISION VI-NW 1 SECTIONAL FINALS
Evergreen 3, Liberty Center 1
Patrick Henry 3, Montpelier 0

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION V-NW 3 SECTIONAL FINAL
Archbold 1, Evergreen 0

DIVISION IV-NW 1 SECTIONAL FINAL
Swanton 6, Lake 3
Bryan 3, Wauseon 1

 

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