High School Sports Scoreboard For October 22, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION IV-NW 2 SECTIONAL FINALS
Lake 3, Wauseon 0
Bryan 3, Napoleon 2
DIVISION V-NW 1 SECTIONAL FINAL
Archbold 3, Bluffton 0
DIVISION V-NW 2 SECTIONAL FINAL
Swanton 3, Delta 0
DIVISION VI-NW 1 SECTIONAL FINALS
Evergreen 3, Liberty Center 1
Patrick Henry 3, Montpelier 0
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION V-NW 3 SECTIONAL FINAL
Archbold 1, Evergreen 0
DIVISION IV-NW 1 SECTIONAL FINAL
Swanton 6, Lake 3
Bryan 3, Wauseon 1
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