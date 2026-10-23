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D7 VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: North Central Defeats Hilltop To Win Sectional Title, Moves On To District

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PIONEER (Oct. 21, 2026) – There were times in the first set that North Central was as stellar as it had been all season.

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