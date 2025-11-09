D6 FOOTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL: Archbold Races Past Seneca East To Reach Regional Semifinals

TOUCHDOWN … Aranjer Krieger breaks away from a Seneca East tackler on a 21-yard pass from Maddox Pinter for a score.

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SPLITTING THE UPRIGHTS … Archbold’s Quinn Sauder drives home a 33-yard field goal in the first quarter to push the Bluestreaks’ lead to 10-0.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

ARCHBOLD (November 7, 2025) - So, you want to ...