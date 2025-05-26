Fulton County Man Arrested Following Child Sex Crime Indictment

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A 55-year-old Archbold man was taken into custody Tuesday after being indicted on multiple child sexual abuse charges in Fulton County.

Glenn Laurin Bennett was indicted earlier in the week on ten counts of gross sexual imposition. Court records show that two of the charges involve a victim under the age of 12, while the remaining eight relate to a victim under the age of 13.

The alleged offenses took place over a four-year period, between April 2021 and April 2025, and are all classified as third-degree felonies.

A warrant for Bennett’s arrest was issued Monday, and he was apprehended the following day by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for June 26.