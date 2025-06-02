D7 BASEBALL DISTRICT FINAL: Tyler Plourde’s Base Hit Gives Montpelier 5-4 Win Over Edgerton

LEADOFF HITTER … Noah Weaver grounds out to shortstop to start the top of the second inning.

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

D7 DISTRICT FINAL … Montpelier’s Malachi Smeltzer smacks a single to left field in Saturday’s district final versus Edgerton.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN (May 31, 2025) - After the base running miscues by each team that hindered ...