Devin Shiels Goes Back To Back At Oakshade Raceway

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH – Devin Shiels has led every DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature race lap so far this season at Oakshade Raceway. The Britton, Michigan, driver picked up his second consecutive win in as many tries on Saturday night.

Shiels wasted no time making a move on the first lap around Drew Smith on the outside coming off turn two to position himself in front of the 25-lap main event field.

He then proceeded to pull away from the rest of the competitors and quickly caught the tail end of the field. Shiels then made quick work of that lapped traffic.

A few caution periods would tighten the field back up for the restarts, but Shiels was once again the class of the field. He had a commanding lead at the as the checkered flag flew.

The best battle on the track in the final few laps was for second. Both Casey Noonan and Rusty Schlenk were duking it out side by side, but Noonan had a good run coming off turn four on the final lap to take the position just ahead of Schlenk.

Colin Shipley had the best view of that battle, finishing close behind in fourth with Drew Smith hanging on to a fifth-place finish.

Next up was an eventful DCR Graphics Sportsman feature race. Donnie Ringman got the early jump over Nick Fenner to take the race lead.

A couple laps in, Roman Brown, the winner of the last DCR Graphics Sportsman feature event, got sideways in turn one and stacked up the field to bring the first yellow flag out.

Ringman and “The Outlaw” Jesse Jones, pulled away from the field after the restart. Jones got a run to the outside of Ringman down the frontstretch to make a bid for the lead.

Jones got a little sideways in turn two and the two drivers made contact straightening Jones’ car back out. Fenner, who was running third, took advantage and dove to the inside making it three-wide for the lead down the backstretch. The move paid off as Fenner took the lead going into turn three.

Jones and Ringman continued to battle behind Fenner with Jones finally getting by for second place and then closed on Fenner. The closing rate may have been a little more than he expected as Jones made a bit of contact with the rear of Fenner’s car going into turn one which caused Fenner to spin.

Jones, out of Liberty Center, Ohio, took over the race lead and went on to post his second career Oakshade Raceway DCR Graphics Sportsman feature win. Ringman ended up finishing second followed by Chris Williams, Roman Brown and Mike Jessen.

The Dominator Super Stocks race format has been adjusted this season and will now run consolation events to determine the final starting positions for the A Main on night’s that require it due to car count.

Saturday’s 31 entries necessitated the first consolation, or last chance race, of the season which determined the final six racers in the A Main.

Forest, Ohio’s Jordan Conover started on the outside of the front row and led the entire distance of the Dominator Super Stock A Main to pick up the easy win. Chad Poorman finished second with Josh Robertson coming home third. Jarrett Rendel and Adam Lantz rounded out the rest of the top five finishers.

Ryan Okuley from Holgate, Ohio, started on the pole of a caution-free Compact A Main feature event and earned his first Oakshade feature win of the season over outside pole-sitter Tim Streight.

Streight’s second place finish moved him into the point lead early in the season. Eric Carr was upside down two weeks ago but kept all four wheels on the ground to finish third with Jeff Wells fourth. Last week’s feature winner, Ian Paul, climbed 11 positions to finish fifth.

The Compact B Main was the evening nightcap that featured Jonesville, Michigan’s Sebastian Brenneman earning the convincing win. Wesley Belkofer finished second followed by Del Warner who had won the last B Main a couple weeks ago. Peyton Hovis took fourth and Terry Bowers was fifth.

Another full racing program is on tap for this coming Saturday, June 7 at Oakshade Raceway featuring DIRTcar UMP Late Models, DCR Graphics Sportsman, Dominator Super Stocks and Compacts in action.

Gates will open at 4pm with hot laps/qualifying at 6pm and racing at 7:15pm. Adult general admission is just $15, ages 6-11 are $5 and kids 5 and under are FREE! Pit passes are $30.