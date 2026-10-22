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EDGERTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Edgerton Report Card Earns 4 Out Of 5, Highest In Williams County

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The Edgerton Board of Education discussed topics ranging from payment systems to the district report card at its meeting Monday, Oct. 19.

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