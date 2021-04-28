Nira Thiel (1933-2021)

Nira M. Thiel, age 87, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 4:55 A.M. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after an extended illness. Mrs. Thiel was a 1951 graduate of Antwerp High School and was employed as a secretary by The Aro Corporation in Bryan and Fleetwood Industries in Edgerton and then returned to The Aro Corporation, retiring with more than twenty-five years of service.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Rosary Altar Society. An avid golfer, she and her husband were longtime members of Windwood Hollow Golf Course, and she enjoyed playing in several leagues and in scrambles with her husband. She also enjoyed her flower garden and being with her family.

Nira M. Thiel was born on September 3, 1933, in Antwerp, Ohio, the daughter of Archibald Carlyle and Mabel Beatrice (Woodcox) Terwilleger. She married Cloard “Nick” Thiel on April 25, 1953, in Biloxi, Mississippi, and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2020.

Surviving are her children, Lynette Stewart, of Indianapolis, Indiana, David (Sandra) Thiel and Lori (Cliff) Winebar, both of Edgerton, Dennis (Reba) Thiel, of Pettisville, Ohio, Christine (Todd) Tomlinson, of Williams Center, Ohio, and Tracy (Rex) McKelvey, of Montpelier, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchilden; one great-great-grandchild; and two brothers, Archibald (Lois) Terwilleger and Harry Terwilleger, both of Antwerp.

She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Charlene “Toot” Terwilleger.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, recommended social distancing and occupancy for the church will be observed. The wearing of masks is encouraged. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection may share their condolences by phone, email, text message, or leaving a condolence on the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic Church or School.