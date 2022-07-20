Deborah Fuentes (1957-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Deborah A. Fuentes, age 64, of Paulding, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born on July 16, 1957 to Edward and Eulene (Lafont) Boudreaux in Algiers, Louisiana. Deborah married Clemente “Jerry” Lee Fuentes on February 20, 1990 in Danville, Illinois.

She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Playing games and watching game shows was one of her favorite pastimes.

Deb’s belief in God was unwavering. Another thing she was amazing at was her love for her family, and her wonderful cooking skills.

She loved trying new things and sharing her experiences.

Deborah is survived by her sons, Clemente “Justin” Edward, (Samantha) Fuentes, and Jason Douglas James Fuentes; dear mother, Eulene Boudreaux; her sister’s Christine Boudreaux, Pamela Boudreaux, Brother Edward Boudreaux; and her grandchildren Lukas, Isabella, and Amaya.

She was preceded in death by her father Edward Boudreaux and husband, Clemente “Jerry” L. Fuentes.

Graveside Service for Deb will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:00pm in Archbold Cemetery with Brother Paul Fontaine.

Online condolences may be made to Deb’s family by visiting www.GrisierFH.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.