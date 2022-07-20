Elva Villarreal (1945-2022)

Facebook

Elva Villarreal, age 77, of Wauseon, passed away July 18, 2022, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Elva spent her life caring for her home and her family.

Elva was born on May 30, 1945, in McAllen, Texas to the late Luis and Maria (Hernandez) Chapa. On December 13, 1964, she married Juan Villarreal, and he survives.

With Juan, Elva faithfully served God through missions work in Mexico. Elva loved to cook, sew, and travel.

Above all else, Elva loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and God.

Surviving Elva are her children, Yvette Villarreal, Deanna Villarreal, Armina Villarreal, Juan (Carrie) Villarreal, Luis (Jennifer) Villarreal, Emilio Villarreal, and Masy Villarreal. She is also survived by grandchildren, Cori, Carey (Mike), Justin (Julia), Jozlyn, Oscar, Jace, Saul, Lauren (Noah), Marcel, Jimmy, Isaiah, Brandi, Jada, Aresa, Meika, Isabela, and LuLu; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Elva will take place on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 3pm-7pm. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the funeral home at 10am, with burial to follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Villarreal family.