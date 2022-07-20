William Hanak Selected As Interim Principal At Delta Middle School

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) Mr. William Hanak will become the interim principal at Delta Middle School, pending board approval.

Mr. Hanak is a familiar face in Northwest Ohio and will bring valuable administrative experience to PDY. Mr. Hanak comes to Pike-Delta-York after serving as the superintendent at North Central Local Schools for the past six years.

Prior to his superintendent tenure at North Central, Hanak served as the superintendent at Paulding Exempted Village Schools.

In addition to his superintendent experience, Hanak brings 13 years of building-level administration, including principalships for Wauseon Exempted Village Schools.

When asked what he is looking forward to with the upcoming school year, Hanak stated, “I am looking forward to serving as the DMS Principal for the 22-23 school year.”

“I also am looking forward to helping the students, staff, and community of PDY in any way possible to make a smooth transition to whatever is next for DMS.”

Said Dr. Ted Haselman, Superintendent, “I am excited to add Bill to the administrative team as he brings many years of leadership experience with him.”

Haselman goes on to say, “The late timing of this vacancy created a challenge and impossible to run a complete, thorough search.”

“I appreciate Bill’s willingness to step in and lead Delta Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year to allow the district to run a full-fledged search for the position in late winter or spring of 2023.”