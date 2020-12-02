December 1st Winter Sports Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hilltop 31 North Central 23

It was a tale of two halves as Hilltop recovered from being shutout in the opening quarter to rally and knock off North Central 31-23. North Central took a 10-0 lead after the first quarter and maintained an 18-11 lead at halftime. The second half was all Hilltop though as they outscored North Central 20-5, including 8-1 in the fourth quarter. Kodi Brenner led the Lady Cadets surge in the second half by scoring 10 of her game high 12 points. Madison Brown topped the Lady Eagles with eight points.

Wauseon 71 Maumee 34

The Lady Indians took control early by grabbing an 18-7 lead after one quarter on their way to improving to 2-0 on the year. Marisa Seiler poured in 34 points to pace Wauseon and Hayley Meyer chipped in with 16 points.

Fairview 45 Archbold 30

Fairview outscored Archbold 34-13 in the first and third quarters combined to get the win at Archbold. Harley Phillips topped the Lady Bluestreaks with 11 points and Carrie Zeedyk had 15 points to lead the Lady Apaches.

Bryan 57 Wayne Trace 31

Reese Grothaus drained five triples and tallied 17 points to lead Bryan to a 57-31 win at Wayne Trace. Bryan (3-0), who hit nine three pointers as a team, got 12 points from Shallyn Miley and Addie Arnold had 10.

JV SCORES:

Wauseon d. Maumee 45-24

Archbold d. Fairview 33-30

Bryan d. Wayne Trace 32-14

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Wauseon 94 Ayersville 38

EVENT WINNERS: 200 Medley Relay-1. Ayersville (2:15); 200 Freestyle-1. Andrew Scherer (W) 1:56; 200 IM-Maddux Chamberlin (W) 2:26; 50 Freestyle-1. Caden Case (W) 24.7; 1 Meter Diving-1. Austyn Schweinhagen (W) 108.2; 100 Butterfly-1. Maddux Chamberlin (W) 1:02; 100 Freestyle-1. Xander Ankney (W) 54.1; 500 Freestyle-1. Andrew Scherer (W) 5:27; 200 Freestyle Relay-1. Wauseon (B) 1:45; 100 Backstroke-1. Ethan Power (A) 1:29.1; 100 Breaststroke-1. Riley Tressler (A) 1:20; 400 FS Relay-1. Wauseon (A) 3:58.7

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Wauseon 120 Ayersville 31

EVENT WINNERS: 200 Medley Relay-1. Wauseon (2:20.3); 200 Freestyle-1. Myley McGinnis-Marshall (W) 2:15; 200 IM-1. Natalie Kuntz (W) 2:37; 50 Freestyle-Sarayna Russell (W) 27.2; 1 Meter Diving-1. Cameron Estep (W) 185.5; 100 Butterfly-1. Ashley Freestone (W) 1:11.6; 100 Freestyle-1. Sarayna Russell (W) 1:00.2; 500 Freestyle-1. Myley McGinnis-Marshall (W) 6:03.8; 200 Relay- 1. Wauseon (A) 1:53.8; 100 Backstroke-1. Jade Forbess (A) 1:32; 100 Breaststroke-1. Natalie Kuntz (W) 1:19; 400 FS Relay-1. Wauseon (B) 4:22.8