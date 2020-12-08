December 7th Winter Sports Roundup

BOYS BOWLING

Patrick Henry 2423 Bryan 2291

The Patriots grabbed an 1814-1781 advantage after the first two games and put the match way with a 609-510 advantage in the Baker Games. Bryan was led by Caleb Muhe with a 375 (157+218) and Dominic Boothman added a 368 (197+171).

Tinora 2199 Delta 1769

Trevor Luelen of Tinora rolled a 300 in game two on his way to a 458 series to lead Tinora to the win. Kaden Hawkins was high man for Delta with a 351 (163+188) and Gabe Syverson fired a 303 (136+167)

Evergreen 2227 Swanton 1832

Evergreen’s Logan Fox tallied a career-high 212 game and a career-high 373 series to pace the Vikings over Swanton. Seth Sweet led the Swanton attack with a 315 (183+132) and Chad Long had a 290 (135+155) for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS BOWLING

Wauseon 2201 Liberty Center 1884

Danielle Carr rolled a 404 (170+234) as the Lady Indians took over sole possession of first place in the league standings with a win over Liberty Center. Quinlynn Rohda followed Carr for Wauseon with a 383 (206+177) and Rachel Carr had a 361 (171+190).

Delta 1427 Tinora 1178

The Lady Panthers were led by Ciarra Flickinger with a 289 (156+133) as they knocked off Tinora for their first win of the season. Karsyn Gillen fired a 221 (107+114) and Maddy Johnston added a 214 (106+108) for Delta, who is now 1-3 on the season.

Bryan 1985 Patrick Henry 1638

Bryan built a 1553-1212 lead entering the Baker Games on their way to the win at Patrick Henry. Faith Harding had a 414 (218+196) to account for the high score in the match for the Lady Bears. Jessi Federspiel chipped in for Bryan with a 325 (168+157) and Gabriella Bany posted a 311 (157+154).

Swanton 2122 Evergreen 1959

Ivy Serres put together games of 208 and 159 for a 367 series to lead the Lady Bulldogs to the win over Evergreen. Amy Lawson was next for Swanton with a 354 (187+167) and Haylee Didion added a 315 (168+147). Kennedy Coolman topped Evergreen with games of 180 +179 for a team high 359 series.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Archbold 53 Tinora 34

Addison Ziegler poured in 30 points, including 10 in the first quarter, to pace Archbold in the semifinals of the Defiance Physical Therapy Classic at Defiance High School. Kylie Sauder added 12 points for the Lady Bluestreaks, who advance to face Defiance tonight in the championship game.

Fairview 60 Wauseon 51

Fairview finished the game on a 19-10 run to pull away and remain unbeaten on the young season. Wauseon (2-1), who trailed most of the night, tied the game at 41-41 on a triple by Marisa Seiler with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Seiler ended the night with a game-high 23 points and Chelsie Raabe added 13. Fairview (3-0) was led by Kiersten Cline with 21.

Hilltop 41 Hicksville 34

The Lady Cadets started fast by jumping to a 13-3 lead after the first quarter as they improved to 5-1 on the season. Leanna Baker topped the Hilltop offense by leading all scorers with 17 points and Holly Jermeay added 10.

JV SCORES:

Archbold d. Tinora 31-28

Fairview d. Wauseon 34-22

VARSITY WRESTLING

Columbus Grove d. Archbold 48-33

Archbold d. Paulding 45-9