DECEMBER HONOREES … North Central Elementary School recognizes the December 2022 “Students of the Month”. Each student was selected as “Student of the Month” for showing “FRIENDSHIP”. Back Row, Left to Right: Aiden Bly, Daisy Baker, Kaedence Heller, Braden Workman. Middle Row, Left to Right: Aymison Dickey, Carter Herman, Quinn Fellers, Gabe Workman, Charlotte Doth. Front Row, Left to Right: Camila Cruz, Owen Shimp, Emery Alemdar, Casey Herman, Azelea Valadez. Not shown: Eden Isles