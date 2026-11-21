DEER GUN WEEK … The gun hunting season is open until Sunday, Dec. 6, with an additional weekend of hunting on Dec. 19-20.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced that Ohio’s weeklong white-tailed deer gun hunting season opens on Monday, Nov. 30. The gun hunting season is open until Sunday, Dec. 6, with an additional weekend of hunting on Dec. 19-20.

Excitement for deer gun week remains high for Ohio’s hunters. During the 2025 gun seasons (gun week, December gun weekend, and youth weekend), hunters checked 111,042 deer. That total includes 85,448 deer taken during the seven-day gun season. Hunters ages 17 and younger checked 9,759 deer during the 2025 youth weekend, and another 15,835 deer in the December gun weekend. The three-year average (2023 to 2025) for these seasons is 107,397.

Coshocton (3,037), Ashtabula (3,031), Tuscarawas (2,764), Muskingum (2,581), and Knox (2,558) counties led the state in deer taken during the 2025 seven-day gun season.

During deer gun seasons, all hunters, regardless of implement, are required to wear hunter orange clothing. Legal hunting implements during the gun seasons include shotguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles, muzzleloaders, handguns, and archery equipment. Ohio’s deer muzzleloader hunting season is Jan. 2-5, 2027, when muzzleloaders and archery equipment are legal hunting implements.

So far during archery season, hunters have checked 90,636 deer. Hunters interested in tracking the season’s count can view weekly deer harvest reports at wildohio.gov. The Division of Wildlife posts the number of deer checked each Wednesday throughout the hunting season. A final report is posted after the conclusion of the archery season.

DEER GUN HUNTING REGULATIONS

All deer taken in Ohio are required to be checked in the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System. This gives the Division of Wildlife a long-term dataset that aids wildlife biologists in monitoring deer health, distribution, and relative abundance. Hunters can check game by using the HuntFishOH mobile app, visiting HuntFishOH.gov, calling 1-877-TAG-IT-OH (1-877-824-4864), visiting a license sales agent, or calling 1-866-703-1298 (landowner operator-assisted; fees apply).

The 2026-27 hunting and trapping regulations include information on county bag limits, game check, and licenses and permits. Hunters are required to have a valid hunting license and deer permit before heading into the field. A one-year resident hunting license costs $19 and is valid through Feb. 28, 2027. Either-sex deer permits, $31.20 for resident adults, are available statewide through Feb. 7, 2027, and can be used on antlered and antlerless deer. Deer management permits, available for $15, can be used on private land and public hunting areas throughout the season for antlerless deer. Licenses can be purchased at HuntFishOH.gov, on the HuntFish OH mobile app, or at a license sales agent.

The Division of Wildlife has implemented a new licensing system that requires a login with a unique email address to purchase online. Hunters and anglers are encouraged to purchase products early to avoid confusion. To improve accuracy in matching an online account, it is recommended to use an individual’s customer ID, which may be found on previous licenses.

Here are further tips to navigate the new online system.

• When submitting game check, be sure to double-check the harvest is submitted under the correct hunter’s account.

• Multiple options are available to purchase a license and report a harvest, including online, the HuntFish OH mobile app, a license agent, and operator assisted (additional fees apply).

• Review FAQs for additional tips and help in navigating the new site.

FIELD TO FOOD BANK PROGRAM

The Division of Wildlife’s Field to Food Bank program is accepting deer donations on select dates during the hunting season. Hunters drop off donations at designated locations, then Division of Wildlife staff transport donated deer to the Ohio Penal Industries’ meat processing facility at Pickaway Correctional Institution. Processed and packaged venison is distributed to regional food banks in coordination with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks.

Whole, field-dressed deer are accepted at the donation locations. Donated deer are required to be properly tagged and game-checked, and hunters are required to have a license and deer permit before heading into the field, unless exempted. All donated deer count toward county and statewide bag limits. Donation opportunities continue to be added throughout the season. Check donation dates and nearby locations at ohiodnr.gov/DonateVenison. For those who cannot donate a harvest, monetary donations to the program help cover processing and packing costs.

CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE SURVEILLANCE

For the 2026-27 hunting season, the disease surveillance area includes all of Allen, Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties; Bucyrus, Dallas, Holmes, and Tod townships in Crawford County; Marlboro, Oxford, and Troy townships in Delaware County; Delaware, Madison, and Van Buren townships in Hancock County; Westfield Township in Morrow County; and Claibourne and Jackson townships in Union County. On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, successful hunters in the disease surveillance area are required to submit their harvest for sampling. Successful hunters are not required to surrender their deer.

Self-serve kiosks are available for mandatory sample submission during the gun season and for voluntary sample submission until the close of the deer archery season on Feb. 7, 2027. Staffed sampling locations and self-serve kiosks can be found on the Division of Wildlife’s CWD database. The database also displays current and historical CWD test results, and hunters can look up their harvest sample results.

In addition to mandatory testing, the disease surveillance area also has special regulations regarding the use of bait and transport of carcasses. Visit ohiodnr.gov/cwd to learn more about Chronic Wasting Disease and special regulations. Outside of the disease surveillance area, hunters can have harvested deer tested by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, which can be reached at (614) 728-6220.

Help protect Ohio’s wildlife resources in the gun seasons and beyond. Report any wildlife violations to the division’s Turn In a Poacher (TIP) hotline by calling 1-800-POACHER (762-2437). All reports remain anonymous, and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.