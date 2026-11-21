The Four County Career Center Board of Education approved the creation of a Student Threat Assessment Team, known as the Behavioral-Emotional-Support Team (B.E.S.T.), during its regular meeting Nov. 19 at Four County Career Center.

The board also approved board policy updates as presented, the Environmental Horticulture course of study as presented, and the date of its organizational and regular meeting, set for Jan. 14, 2027, at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. Summer work experience presentations were given by Matt Geiger, Eric Eisel, Jake Kraegel and Matt Scarberry.

As part of the treasurer’s report, the board approved the October board meeting minutes, the financial statements and investments for October as presented, and appropriation modifications for November.

As part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted or approved Kristine Manning as a mentor for Bernie Davis; 2026-27 certified and internal substitutes; adult education full-time and part-time public safety instructors as presented; donations from Dr. Michael Fleck and Shorts Hardware; and a work project for Wauseon CBI with the Fulton County Christmas Cheer program.

The finance committee met after the meeting adjourned.

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular November board meeting on Dec. 17, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.

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