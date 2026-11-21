To the Editor,

Across our communities, booster organizations quietly make possible so many of the experiences our kids remember: trips, gear, scholarships and special events. Our communities give generously with their treasure, and for that, we’re truly grateful.

But money alone isn’t enough. A small number of volunteers carries a heavy load: serving on boards, organizing fundraisers, staffing events and handling countless behind-the-scenes details. Some keep showing up long after their own kids have left school because they know firsthand what these organizations provide for the students.

But we can’t expect the same few to carry it forever. Without more people willing to step forward, some of these organizations may eventually be forced to close their doors. Some of what they provide may fall back on our schools and taxpayers; other opportunities for our students will simply be lost.

This isn’t a complaint; it’s an invitation to invest your time in our students and our communities. It doesn’t have to be every week. If more of us do what we can, fewer people will have to do so much.

You’ve generously shared your treasure; now we’re asking you to share some of your time and talent, too. Open your calendar. Find a booster group. Ask what is needed. Show up when you can.

For the volunteers who keep showing up, and especially for the kids these groups serve, please consider where you can lend a hand.

-Mark Gerschutz

Local Volunteer

Edgerton, Ohio