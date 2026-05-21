Defiance College Receives Commitment from Joseph B. Burgei to Support Athletics and Recreation Facilities

DEFIANCE, Ohio – Defiance College has received a generous gift commitment from Defiance resident Joseph “Joe” B. Burgei in support of the College’s community recreation facilities, athletics programs, and campus initiatives.

The gift will provide meaningful support for the George M. Smart Athletic Center and other areas that enhance the campus experience for student-athletes and the community at Defiance College. In recognition of the gift, Burgei was honored with a commemorative plate on the Smart Center donor display.

“Defiance College is grateful for Joe Burgei’s generosity and commitment to our students and community,” said Dr. Richanne C. Mankey, president of Defiance College. “Support from donors like Joe helps ensure that our facilities and programs continue to serve current and future Yellow Jackets and the Defiance community for years to come.”

About Defiance College:

Chartered in 1850, Defiance College is a non-profit, independent, liberal arts-based institution in

Northwest Ohio, offering more than 40 undergraduate programs of study as well as graduate

programs in education and business. Defiance College has received national recognition for its

educational experience of service and engagement, enhanced by an award-winning and unique career readiness program called Jacket Journey to help students learn career skills in and out of the classroom. The College's mission has four pillars: To Know, To Understand, To Lead, and To Serve. For more information about Defiance College, visit www.defiance.edu .

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