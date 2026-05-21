Toledo Repertoire Theatre Presents the Timeless Classic Fiddler on the Roof

TOLEDO, OH — Toledo Repertoire Theatre is proud to announce its upcoming production of the beloved Tony Award-winning musical Fiddler on the Roof, running June 5 through June 21 under the direction of visionary director Irina Zaurov.

Set in 1905 Imperial Russia, this timeless classic follows Tevye, a humble dairyman, as he struggles to maintain Jewish traditions while his daughters seek to marry for love in a rapidly changing world. Filled with heart, humor, and resilience, the musical remains one of the most cherished works in the American theatre canon.

Audiences will be swept away by the unforgettable score featuring iconic songs including “Tradition,” “Matchmaker,” and “If I Were a Rich Man.”

For actress Lydia Schafer, who portrays Golde, the production holds deep personal significance.

“As the first Broadway musical I ever attended, I have always had a nostalgic attachment to the show,” Schafer said. “I remember how mesmerizing the music was — the hauntingly reverent ‘Sabbath Prayer’ juxtaposed by a jovial ‘Tradition.’ As the daughter of immigrants, it was exciting to hear the accents and see reflections of my own immigrant parents. To revisit this now as a daughter, wife, and grandmother, I understand so much more about the women in this story. Playing Golde feels like coming full circle.”

Director Irina Zaurov brings a uniquely authentic perspective to the production through her own heritage as a Jewish immigrant from the former Soviet Union.

“As a Jewish immigrant from the former Soviet Union, I can very much relate to Tevye’s family, their struggles, and the keeping of traditions,” Zaurov said. “I have always wanted to direct ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ to bring authenticity to Sholem Aleichem’s words and accurately portray rituals and scenes that Jewish audiences can recognize.”

Cast members have embraced the depth and realism Zaurov brings to the production. “The nuances she offers to us are incredibly helpful to character development and blocking,” Schafer added. “There’s so much authenticity that I believe will resonate with audiences.”

Actor Micah Risher, who shares the role of Tevye with Steve Smithberger, also spoke to the emotional resonance of the production.

“Fiddler is close to my heart because I identify with so much of Tevye’s struggle to honor tradition in a world that increasingly shuns such things, while lovingly leading his family through poverty and change,” Risher said. “The chaos, joys, and hardships of life are all on full display in this show.”

The production features a cast of nearly 40 performers from across the region.

Principal Cast

TEVYE: Steve Smithberger and Micah Risher (double cast)

GOLDE: Lydia Schafer

TZEITEL: Elizabeth Reynolds

HODEL: Ella Orr

CHAVA: Yaffa Segal

YENTE: Jill Reinstein

MOTEL: Colin Thaler

PERCHIK: Noah Archer

LAZAR WOLFE: Dave Dorrell

THE FIDDLER: Paige Hess

Additional cast and ensemble members include Alexandra Meade, Ellie Mowry, Michael Schmitz, Russell Thaler, Cameron McMillan, David Driver, Gary Miller, Samantha Cordell, Andrea Schreiner, Ken Wieland, Chad Stallsworth, Caleb Wise, Brayden Hoiles, Jack Rubin, Ezra Sheskey, DelShawn Akpan, Joseph Turner, Madeline Jones, Megan Anderson, Margaret Sagaser, Sally Hart Goodman, Jan Menzie, Linda Hamann, Tayden Feher, Lee Nicholas, and Johnathan Sagaser.

For tickets and showtimes, please visit The Rep’s website at www.toledorep.org

— Press Release

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