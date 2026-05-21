Northwest State Announces Spring 2026 Dean’s List

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College has announced its 2026 spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible, students must have taken at least 12 credit hours as a full-time student, or 6-11.99 as a part-time student, and have averaged above a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

The complete dean's list, sorted by last name with 4.0 GPA students marked, is available as a downloadable spreadsheet from Northwest State Community College at NorthwestState.edu.

About Northwest State Community College: Northwest State Community College is an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education that has served northwest Ohio since 1969. Northwest State is committed to providing a quality, affordable education with personal attention and small class sizes. The College offers associate degrees with numerous transfer options, short-term certificate programs, and workforce training programs designed to meet the needs of local businesses and industries. For more information, visit NorthwestState.edu or call 419.267.5511.

— Press Release

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