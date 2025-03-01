Defiance County Grand Jury Indicts 13 Individuals

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on February 25, 2025:

-BRENDAN D. CLINE, age 25, 500 E. Smith St., Hicksville, was indicted for Three Counts of Domestic Violence, and Two Counts of Strangulation, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on February 23, 2025, at a residence on Defiance Williams County Line Road, in Defiance County, Cline caused or attempted to cause physical harm to three family or household members, and he has a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member.

Authorities further allege that during the aforementioned incident, Cline also caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to two family or household members by means of strangulation or suffocation.

-ANGEL M. COOMBS, age 42, 651 W. High St., Lot 1, Hicksville, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 28, 2024, during a traffic stop on Ayersville Ave., in Defiance, Coombs was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-HAKEEM R. HUNT, age 41, 3114 Cambridge St., Toledo, was indicted for One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on October 20, 2024, on State Route 15, in Defiance, Hunt was found to be in possession of over six grams of Cocaine.

-RUBEN VALDEZ, age 66, 22750 SR 637, Oakwood, was indicted for One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on February 4, 2025, on Cleveland Ave., in Defiance, Valdez operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, which resulted in a motor vehicle crash. Valdez also has five prior OVI convictions within the past twenty years.

-MIGUEL A. BARCENAS, age 23, 915 Utica St., Toledo, was indicted for One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on June 15, 2024, during a traffic stop on W. High St., in Hicksville, Barcenas was found to be in possession of Cocaine.

-STEVEN R. COLLINS, age 45, 2834 Colwell Rd., Convoy, was indicted for Two Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on October 26, 2024, during a traffic stop on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Collins was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Authorities also allege that on December 15, 2024, during a traffic stop on S. Clinton St., in Defiance, Collins was again found in to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-JESSE R. WALLACE, age 29, 644 W. Riverview Ave., Napoleon, was indicted for Two Counts of Menacing by Stalking, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on or about January 4, 2025, through January 13, 2025, Wallace used an electronic form of communication to send messages to another, which made a threat of physical harm to or against the victim and was done with a sexual motivation.

Authorities further allege that, during the same time frame, Wallace also engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another mental distress, and he made a threat of physical harm to or against the victim.

-JUSTIN G. EPLING, age 19, 329 N. Walnut St., Bryan, was indicted for One Count of Menacing by Stalking, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on February 9, 2025, Epling engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another and also caused the victim to believe that he would cause them or their family physical harm. Epling also has a prior conviction involving an offense of violence.

-DAMIEN A. BREMMER, age 31, Current Address Unknown, was indicted for One Count of Receiving Stolen Property, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a Felony of the Fifth Degree, as well as Two Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on February 6, 2025, on Henry St., in Defiance, Bremmer operated a vehicle without the consent of the owner, and he kept possession of it for more than forty-eight hours.

Authorities further allege that Bremmer also had reasonable cause to believe the vehicle had been obtained through a theft offense.

Authorities also allege that on January 28, 2025, during a traffic stop on Indiana Bridge Lane, in Defiance, Bremmer was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and on February 10, 2025, during a traffic stop on E. Second St., in Defiance, Bremmer was again found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-OWEN R. LOGAN, age 19, 705 Superior St., Melrose, was indicted for Two Counts of Assault, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on February 3, 2025, on Clinton St., in Defiance, Logan operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, during which he also called law enforcement for assistance.

Authorities further allege that when emergency services responded to assist, Logan then caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a responding law enforcement officer and an EMT.

PETE D. BOSTELMAN, age 54, 942 Wilhelm St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on April 4, 2024, during a traffic stop on State Route 66 North, in Defiance, Bostelman was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, which was intended for sale.

-SEAN L. NELSON, age 52, 1450 S. Clinton St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on February 23, 2025, during a traffic stop on E. Second St., in Defiance, Nelson was taken into custody on active warrants.

Authorities further allege that Nelson was then found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and he also, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress, tampered with items that were potential evidence, with purpose to impair those items for availability as evidence.

-FAITH N. RUPP, age 24, 2746 County Road F, Edon, was indicted for Two Counts of Assault, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on February 15, 2025, following a traffic stop on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Rupp caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two responding law enforcement officers.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 9 a.m.