The NRA Foundation Awards $6,747 To Edgerton Police Department

PRESS RELEASE – The NRA Foundation has awarded the Edgerton Police Department and the Edgerton Local School District two grants totaling almost $7,000 to fund training, ammunition, range equipment, and school safety.

Dr. Wilhelm, Superintendent of the Edgerton Local School District said, “We are grateful for the support from the NRA Foundation, which allows us to enhance the safety and security of our students and staff.”

“This partnership demonstrates our community’s commitment to providing a safe learning environment.” Collaboration between the school and the police department has been an ongoing effort for several years.”

“Support from community organizations like the NRA has been an instrumental element of that partnership.