Defiance County Grand Jury Indicts 13 On Felony Charges

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray has released information on recent indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on May 13, 2026. Among those indicted was 27-year-old Jonathan Gomez of Defiance, charged with multiple sex offenses involving a minor. Also indicted were 20-year-old San’Taiza Thomas and her 19-year-old brother, Tristan Thomas, both of Louisville, Ky., for aggravated burglary in the Defiance College area.

Featured Indictments

Jonathan Gomez, age 27, 1662 Fairlawn St., Defiance, was indicted for six counts of rape, each a felony of the first degree, and six counts of gross sexual imposition, each a felony of the third degree. Authorities allege that from September 1, 2025, through March 1, 2026, at a residence in Defiance, Gomez engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 10 multiple times. Authorities further allege that during the same time frame, Gomez also had sexual contact with the same child on six separate occasions.

San’Taiza C. Thomas, age 20, and Tristan W. Thomas, age 19, both of 116 Charter Oaks Dr., Louisville, Ky., were each indicted for one count of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree. Authorities allege that on May 8, 2026, S. Thomas and T. Thomas trespassed in a residence on Webster St. in Defiance with the purpose to commit a criminal offense. Authorities further allege that S. Thomas and T. Thomas then inflicted physical harm to an individual at the residence.

Other Indictments

Heather M. Shafer , age 41, 14057 State Route 111, Defiance, was indicted for one count of passing bad checks, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on March 31, 2026, Shafer deposited a fraudulent certified check for over $7,000 at a bank in Defiance, and subsequently withdrew the funds knowing that the check would be dishonored.

, age 41, 14057 State Route 111, Defiance, was indicted for one count of passing bad checks, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on March 31, 2026, Shafer deposited a fraudulent certified check for over $7,000 at a bank in Defiance, and subsequently withdrew the funds knowing that the check would be dishonored. Gage P. Hines , age 23, 305 W. Maple St., Sherwood, was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. Authorities allege that on March 31, 2026, at a residence on Jackson Ave. in Defiance, Hines was in possession of over seven grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

, age 23, 305 W. Maple St., Sherwood, was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. Authorities allege that on March 31, 2026, at a residence on Jackson Ave. in Defiance, Hines was in possession of over seven grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug. Ryan L. Wesley , age 58, 850 Hobson St., Napoleon, was indicted for one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on April 19, 2026, at a business on S. Clinton St. in Defiance, Wesley was found to be in possession of cocaine.

, age 58, 850 Hobson St., Napoleon, was indicted for one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on April 19, 2026, at a business on S. Clinton St. in Defiance, Wesley was found to be in possession of cocaine. Isaiah A. Garrett , age 28, 501 Hopkins St., Unit 4, Defiance, was indicted for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on February 18, 2026, and March 5, 2026, at his residence on Hopkins St. in Defiance, Garrett was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

, age 28, 501 Hopkins St., Unit 4, Defiance, was indicted for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on February 18, 2026, and March 5, 2026, at his residence on Hopkins St. in Defiance, Garrett was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug. Summer J. Donaldson , age 48, 509 W. Sycamore St., Columbus Grove, was indicted for one count of grand theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that from June 24, 2024, through May 20, 2025, Donaldson stole over $30,000 from a business on Commerce Dr. in Defiance while she was employed by the business.

, age 48, 509 W. Sycamore St., Columbus Grove, was indicted for one count of grand theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that from June 24, 2024, through May 20, 2025, Donaldson stole over $30,000 from a business on Commerce Dr. in Defiance while she was employed by the business. Andrew M. Coble , age 33, 2235 Royal Oak Ave., Defiance, was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that on April 15, 2026, at a residence on S. Harrison St. in Defiance, Coble was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug. Authorities also allege that on May 7, 2026, at the same location, Coble caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and had a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member.

, age 33, 2235 Royal Oak Ave., Defiance, was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that on April 15, 2026, at a residence on S. Harrison St. in Defiance, Coble was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug. Authorities also allege that on May 7, 2026, at the same location, Coble caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and had a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member. Shana R. Hahn , age 36, 107 Widmer St., Defiance, was indicted for one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that on May 10, 2026, Hahn fled from a traffic stop on Auglaize St. in Defiance until exiting her vehicle on foot on E. Second St., where she was taken into custody.

, age 36, 107 Widmer St., Defiance, was indicted for one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that on May 10, 2026, Hahn fled from a traffic stop on Auglaize St. in Defiance until exiting her vehicle on foot on E. Second St., where she was taken into custody. Jennifer J. Holtz , age 46, 828 Karnes Ave., Defiance, was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree, and one count of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Authorities allege that on February 14, 2026, during a traffic stop on Jefferson Ave. in Defiance, Holtz was found to be in possession of over 35 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, while she had a child under her care.

, age 46, 828 Karnes Ave., Defiance, was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree, and one count of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Authorities allege that on February 14, 2026, during a traffic stop on Jefferson Ave. in Defiance, Holtz was found to be in possession of over 35 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, while she had a child under her care. Kristofer K. Hall , age 44, 525 Euclid St., Defiance, was indicted for one count of menacing by stalking, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that on or about May 6, 2026, Hall engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another, and the victim is the protected party named in a protection order against Hall.

, age 44, 525 Euclid St., Defiance, was indicted for one count of menacing by stalking, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that on or about May 6, 2026, Hall engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another, and the victim is the protected party named in a protection order against Hall. Alexander J. Estrada, age 27, address unknown, was indicted for one count of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree, one count of burglary, a felony of the third degree, and one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that on May 8, 2026, Estrada forced entry into a residence on Tacoma Ave. in Defiance with purpose to commit a criminal offense while inside the residence, and he had a deadly weapon on his person at the time. Authorities further allege that Estrada also forced entry into a residence on Osceola Ave. in Defiance, again with purpose to commit a criminal offense while inside the residence. Authorities allege that Estrada also forcefully trespassed in an occupied structure on Squires Ave. in Defiance.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 9 a.m.

— Press release

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