LIGHTING THE WAY: New Traffic Signals Activated At Swanton Intersection

By Jesse Davis

PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS, THE VILLAGE REPORTER. LIGHTING THE WAY … One of two new traffic signals on Airport Highway at its intersection with South Main Street in Swanton includes arrows for a protected left turn. Resurfacing and relining of the intersection is set to be completed in the near future.

New traffic signals are now in place at the intersection of Airport Highway and South Main Street in Swanton, including arrows for a protected left turn on one of the two heads.

Resurfacing and relining of the intersection is set to be completed in the near future.