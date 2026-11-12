Defiance County Grand Jury Returns Indictments In Robbery, Burglary & Assault Cases

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray has released information on indictments returned by a Defiance County grand jury on Nov. 4, 2026.

Among those indicted was Benjamin A. Lee, 32, of Defiance, for the robbery of a business on E. Second St. in Defiance on Nov. 1, 2026.

-BENJAMIN A. LEE, age 32, of 752 Jackson Ave., Defiance, was indicted on one count of robbery, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 1, 2026, Lee committed a theft offense from a business on E. Second St. in Defiance, during which he inflicted, attempted to inflict or threatened to inflict physical harm to a store employee.

Other indictments included:

-RICKY L. PARTEE, age 43, of 501 Hopkins St., Unit 6, Defiance, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Oct. 23, 2026, Partee did, by force, stealth or deception, trespass in an occupied business on Hopkins St. in Defiance with purpose to commit the criminal offense of theft. Authorities further allege that Partee then stole property from inside the business.

-CHRISTINA R.C. PEREZ, age 35, of 311 Aspen Terrace Dr., Defiance, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony, and two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 14, 2026, at her residence on Aspen Terrace Dr. in Defiance, Perez caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two individuals by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance. Authorities further allege that Perez also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two Defiance County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the complaint.

-CHRISTIAN R. FRIESNER, age 33, of 802 Holgate Ave., Defiance, was indicted on one count of failure to appear as required by recognizance bond, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 27, 2026, Friesner failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

-CORNELIUS M. STEPHENS, age 43, of 3941 Vermaas Ave., Toledo, was indicted on one count of failure to appear as required by recognizance bond, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 16, 2026, Stephens failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a sentencing hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

-ARTHUR L. MURRAY, age 51, of 1124 E. Lewis St., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was indicted on one count of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Sept. 5, 2026, on U.S. 24 in Defiance, Murray operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Authorities further allege that during a traffic stop, Murray also used the personal identifying information of another, without their consent, and with the intent to hold himself out to be said individual.

-TRACY L. SCOTT, age 39, of 525 Haig St., Defiance, was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on or about Aug. 3, 2026, Scott stole property from an elderly individual in Defiance.

-DESIRAE K. PAHL, age 28, of 30115 Weichman Rd., Holgate, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 31, 2026, on N. Clinton St. in Defiance, Pahl caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and she has a prior domestic violence conviction, which elevates the level of this offense to a felony.

-AUSTIN D.H. STUCKEY, age 31, of 1016 Harrison Ave., Defiance, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 24, 2026, at his residence on Harrison Ave., Stuckey caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has a prior domestic violence conviction, which elevates the level of this offense to a felony.

-KYLEE E. ALDRICH, age 32, of 1680 Mystic Cv., Defiance, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 23, 2026, on Spruce St. in Defiance, Aldrich was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-SHELLY J. POLLOCK, age 51, of 555 Wood Cree Ct., Defiance, was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Nov. 1, 2025, through Aug. 31, 2026, Pollock stole property from an elderly individual in Defiance, and the value of the property stolen was over $7,500.

-THOMAS MEDSKER, age 55, of 4200 Neely Rd., Lima, was indicted on one count of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Medsker failed to provide support, as required by court order, for his child, under the age of 18, from Sept. 1, 2024, through Aug. 31, 2026.

-JEREMY A. HEIL, age 34, of 30723 State Route 281, Holgate, was indicted on one count of strangulation, a third-degree felony; two counts of strangulation, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Oct. 27, 2026, at his residence on State Route 281 in Holgate, Heil created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation. Authorities further allege that Heil also caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to two family or household members by means of strangulation or suffocation, and he also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two family or household members.

-AUSTIN McCLOUD, age 30, current address listed as CCNO, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 21, 2026, during a meeting with his probation officer in Defiance, McCloud was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at 9 a.m.

— Information Provided

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