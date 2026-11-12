Rose Ann Rittenhouse (1940 – 2026)

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(Wauseon Resident) Rose Ann Rittenhouse, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. She was born on Nov. 5, 1940, to Frank E. and Winifred M. (Watkins) Burkholder. Rose Ann was a graduate of Wauseon High School, and she started her working career at McCord Gasket Company. After her two adorable children were born and they started school, she began working for the Wauseon School District in the cafeteria, retiring after 20 years.

Rose Ann married the love of her life, Marvin Rittenhouse, on Dec. 29, 1961, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2023. She was a longtime member of Crossroads Church and was a part of their choir. Rose Ann was rarely seen without a book in her hands. She was especially drawn to modern fiction, mysteries and suspenseful thrillers. In the kitchen, she brought her family together through cooking and baking, faithfully creating recipes that had been passed down.

Travel brought her great joy—most notably her unforgettable journeys to the Holy Land, Italy and Hawaii. Among her fondest memories were quiet, simple vacations with her husband to their cabin in the Upper Peninsula when they were younger, as well as touring the Western part of the U.S. on a motorcycle alongside their adult friends. Rose Ann was a doting mom and grandma and she will be missed.

Rose Ann is survived by her daughter, Kim (Craig) Warncke of Pettisville; son, Kent (Laurie) Rittenhouse of New Haven, Indiana; grandson, Cody (Taylor) Warncke; great-grandchildren, Jameson Cole and Jack Henry; and sister, Joan Vance. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 62 years, Marvin E. “Marv” Rittenhouse; and sisters, Beverly Ehresman and Cherie Schenck.

The family will receive guests on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Crossroads Church, with her Celebration of Life at 2 p.m., Pastor Matt Sauder officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice or to Crossroads Church.

To leave a message of comfort for Rose Ann’s family, please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.” Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rittenhouse family.