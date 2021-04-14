Defiance Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash On US 24

Defiance – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened April 13th, 2021 at approximately 11:40 p.m. The crash occurred on US 24, near milepost 32, in Richland Township, Defiance County.

A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Chad L. Goff, age 42, of Defiance, was traveling westbound on US 24 when he struck two deer in the roadway. Mr. Goff was then thrown from his motorcycle where he was struck by a westbound 2009 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Rebecca A. Davis, age 37, of Napoleon.

Mr. Goff was pronounced deceased as a result of the crash. The US 24 westbound lanes were closed for approximately three hours.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, South Richland Township Fire and EMS, Jewell Township Fire and EMS, Defiance County Coroner’s Office, Schaffer Funeral Home, K&K Collision, and Fisher Recovery Service.