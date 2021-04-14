Denver Moore (1952-2021)

Denver Lamont Moore, age 68 of Parrish FL, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. He was born October 16, 1952 in Bryan, OH to the late Clayton and Maxine (Hagelberger) Moore. Denver graduated from North Central High School in 1970. On November 24, 1974, he married his best friend and soulmate, Laura Lee Eckley of Palmetto, FL.

Denver loved his three children, Tracy, Erin and Kyle, seven grandchildren, Ashton, Julian, Kody, Kaleb, Grace, Reese, and Emberlee, and family with all of his heart. He was a role model, mentor, community leader, church missions servant and impacted countless lives with his love for Jesus.

Denver was a devout member and deacon of the New Hope Baptist Church in Parrish, FL for 45+ years and a beloved Awana commander. He was the owner and operator of Denver Moore Builder LLC and worked with his son Kyle on countless projects blessing everyone that he came across.

We rejoice in knowing that he is with our Lord and his body is completely healed.

Denver is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Laura Lee (Eckley) of Parrish, FL; three children, Tracy Jeffrey (Brandon) of Tell City, IN, Erin Grubbs (Steven) and Kyle (Tina) Moore both of Parrish, FL; seven grandchildren, Ashton Carpenter, Julian Carpenter, Kody Mabry, Kaleb Ulman, Grace Grubbs, Reese Grubbs, and Emberlee Moore; and three siblings, Joan (Ken) Smith and David (Cheryl) Moore both of Pioneer, OH and Timothy (Susie) Moore of Edon, OH and countless nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Denver’s memory may be made to Awana (awana.org) and Manasota Buds (manasotabuds.org).