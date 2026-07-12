Defiance Man Sentenced To Prison For Fourth Domestic Violence Offense

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending criminal matters.

Prosecutor Murray announced that 43-year-old Joshua J. Brown, of Defiance, was sentenced to prison for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

– JOSHUA J. BROWN, 43, sentenced for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, to 24 months at ODRC, costs, jail credit for 118 days, temporary protection order dissolved. According to Murray, on March 10, 2026, at his residence on Durango Dr. in Defiance, Brown caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has three prior domestic violence convictions.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

-THOMAS J. MILLER, 44, not guilty plea, $25,000 cash bond with 10% allowed, pretrial July 30 at 2 p.m.

– KEVIN M. MENDELL, 38, not guilty pleas, no bond, pretrial July 20 at 9:30 a.m.

-SUMMER J. DONALDSON, 48, not guilty plea, OR bond, no contact with victims, pretrial Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

-MEGANNE N. PEARSON, 30, not guilty plea, OR bond, pretrial Aug. 5 at 2 p.m.

-TRAVIS A. HUG, 38, not guilty plea, $10,000 cash bond with 10% allowed, pretrial July 30 at 1:45 p.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

-DANIEL E. COX, 55, no contest pleas to strangulation, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, found guilty, PSI ordered, sentencing Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.

-JASON M. ROOSE, 36, guilty pleas to five counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies, PSI ordered, sentencing Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

PLEA/SENTENCING:

-DANIELLE S. VAUGHN, 36, no contest plea to contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor, found guilty and sentenced to two years of probation with 180 days at CCNO suspended in the event of a probation violation, no similar violations, be of general good behavior, costs due within 90 days.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

-JESSE S. BAYS, 39, sentenced for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, to 12 months at ODRC, jail credit for 124 days, costs. (On March 31, 2025, at a business on E. Second St. in Defiance, Bays was found to be in possession of a vehicle that he had reasonable cause to believe had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.)

-MICHAEL J. BLACK, 49, sentenced for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, to six months at ODRC, costs. (On November 5, 2025, during a traffic stop on State Route 15 in Defiance, Black was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

-CHRISTOPHER S. GIBSON, 40, sentenced for four counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies, to two years CCS with 48 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, serve 30 days at CCNO beginning July 20 at 9 a.m., costs. (Between August 3, 2025, and August 13, 2025, Gibson forged checks belonging to an elderly individual, resulting in a theft of more than $1,000 from the victim.)

-SHANE J. CHESTNUT, 50, sentenced for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, to two years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not obtain/possess/use cannabis or cannabis products, costs. (On January 11, 2026, during a traffic stop on Hawthorne Dr. in Defiance, Chestnut was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

-DANIEL L. MOHR, 52, sentenced for violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, to two years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved, and six months at CCNO suspended, in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume any cannabis products, costs. (On October 4, 2025, Mohr, while incarcerated at CCNO, violated the terms of a protection order by having or attempting contact with the protected party named in the order. Also, on March 9, 2026, during a traffic stop on Hopkins St. in Defiance, Mohr was found to be in possession of cocaine.)

-PATRICIA A. VANCE, 51, sentenced for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, to two years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not obtain/possess/use cannabis or cannabis products, produce drug-free urine specimen at sentencing hearing, costs. (On July 17, 2025, at a residence on S. Jefferson Ave. in Defiance, Vance was found in possession of cocaine.)

-MICHAEL A. THOMPSON, 35, sentenced for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, to two years CCS with 36 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, pay $160 in restitution to the MAN Unit, no bars/alcohol, not obtain/possess/use cannabis or cannabis products, costs.

-JESSICA L. FAUST, 45, sentenced for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, to two years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, not go upon premises of The Bargain Box in Hicksville, costs. (On November 9, 2025, Faust trespassed in a structure on E. High St. in Hicksville, with purpose to commit a theft offense from the building.)

The individuals listed above under arraignment have entered not guilty pleas and are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.