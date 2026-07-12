Governor DeWine Statement On Death Of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement regarding the death of United States Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina:

“Fran and I are so saddened by the death of our friend Lindsey Graham. Lindsey and I served together in the U.S. Senate. He was an effective and dedicated U.S. Senator. We both sat on the Judiciary Committee and worked together on the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, starting when he was the lead sponsor in the U.S. House. He had a great sense of humor and the ability to cut through political rhetoric and explain in understandable terms what an issue was really about. Lindsey worked hard each day to protect the people of South Carolina and our country.”

— Press Release

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