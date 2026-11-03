Defiance School Building Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Defiance City School District received an automated phone call threatening a bomb in one of the school buildings. School administration and the Defiance Police Department assessed the threat as low risk.

Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff were safely evacuated to the stadium while the Defiance Police Department and Defiance Fire Department thoroughly inspected the building. The inspection is complete, and no threats or suspicious items were found. Students and staff have returned to the building, and normal school operations have resumed.

Defiance Police Chief Frank Herbert said: “The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. We want to extend our sincere thanks to our community, school staff, and students for their cooperation, as well as the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Defiance Fire Department for their rapid response and assistance.”

— Press Release

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