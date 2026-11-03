Edgerton Agriscience Students Visit Cooper Farms

COOPER FARMS TOUR … Edgerton Local School students enrolled in Plant and Animal Science classes toured Cooper Farms facilities near Oakwood on Oct. 20.

On Oct. 20, Edgerton Local School students traveled to Cooper Farms facilities near Oakwood, Ohio. The students are all enrolled in Plant and Animal Science classes, where they have talked about biosecurity, animal husbandry and end goals of animal production.

During the bus trip, the students saw the facility where the turkeys grow as well as the breeding locations. They also learned that Cooper Farms is on the leading end of table egg production.

The students were curious about the hog facilities, so they were taken near one of the sow farms, where Cooper Farms staff shared a lot of knowledge about the hogs the company raises.

Overall, the day was filled with new knowledge and a new understanding of production agriculture. The group thanked Cooper Farms for the visit.

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