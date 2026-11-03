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High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, November 3, 2026

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GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION V REGIONAL SEMFINAL
@ Bowling Green HS
Archbold (15-2-2) vs. Ottawa Hills (14-3-2) 7pm

 

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