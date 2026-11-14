Two Teens Hurt In Four-Vehicle Crash On County Road AC In Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Two teens were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a driver couldn’t stop in time and set off a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash on County Road AC, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

At 3:20 p.m. near County Road 16, Haidyn J. Howard, 17, of Wauseon, Erszebet Ann Laws, 17, of Delta, and Adyn D. Sheller, 17, of Swanton, were headed east and slowing to stop for traffic ahead. Derrick A. Bechstein, 17, of Metamora, also headed east, hit the back of Sheller’s vehicle, pushing it into Laws’ and Laws’ into Howard’s.

Sheller was taken to Fulton County Health Center by Wauseon Rescue with non-incapacitating injuries. Laws also had non-incapacitating injuries but was not taken from the scene. Bechstein and Howard were not hurt.

Howard’s vehicle had minor damage. The other three had disabling damage.

Bechstein was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

The patrol’s report was posted Friday to the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s online crash system.

(Information from Ohio State Highway Patrol/Ohio Department of Public Safety.)