Delta Archers Compete In National Championships

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
NATIONAL ARCHERY CHAMPIONSHIP … Team members representing Delta were: (in no particular order) Elementary – Archer Samson, Alexandra Russel, Case Bilek, Mia Rollins, Gavin Reimer, Calvin Reimer, Alex-ander Levanti, Gavin Hanley, Natalee Yevtich, Gavin Todd, Zayleigh Wyse, Austin Burger, Jaydn Nyquist, Ab-by Cousino; High School – Faith Berger, Xander Brown, Lexi Brown, Gavin Cousino, Anne Deffenbaugh, Luci-an Gorrell, Olivia Tipton, Carlie Mitchell, Sarah Richardson, Korben Samson, Noah Steinmiller, Ashlynn Tedrow, Kaleb Yevtich; Middle School – Abby Cousino.

By: Nate Calvin
THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was the site of the 2023 National Archery Championships held June 8-10, where the Delta Panthers were among the participants.

The combined championship events featured 3,838 archers from 36 states competing in the Open Championship Bullseye and 3D Tournaments.

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … Ashlynn Tedrow and Gavin Hanley earned scholarships while competing in Myr-tle Beach.

This event was the third and final national tournament of 2023 held by the National Archery In Schools Program (NASP).

Over the course of three national tournaments, the NASP awarded a grand total of $60,000 in scholarship money.

The Delta high school team placed 28th and the elementary team placed 27th out of 330 schools. Abby Cousino placed 29th overall for individual middle school girls and was 10th for seventh grade grade girls.

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com

