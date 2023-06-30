EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Slight Changes In Class Fees & School Lunches

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Evergreen Local School District held their Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 26th. The meeting began at 6:01 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the agenda as well as the minutes from the previous meeting held on May 15th.

Tanya Lumbrezer addressed the board regarding the Class of 2023. Lumbrezer was asking for reimbursement of $499.34 for purchases she had made for the senior picnic with funds from the Class of 2023.

The parents were not aware that the money was already available for the event, or they would have spent the money on senior yearbooks instead.

The board was worried that if they approve the reimbursement, that it would raise red flags with the auditor.

It was also stated that this type of reimbursement would go against Evergreen Board Policies.

Next, the board moved to approve the following items. The May 2023 financial reports, an anonymous donation in the amount of $100 to the Student Assistance Fund and amended resources for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2023.

The following appropriation modifications for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2023, and authorization for the treasurer to carry over any outstanding balances as of June 30th, 2023.

These include an increase for SOS Grant in the amount of $2,555.48, an increase for Scholarships in the amount of $2,257.81, and an increase for Food Service in the amount of $138,974.00.

Also approved were temporary appropriations for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2024, at 75% of FY23 actual expenditures as well as several grants, modified appropriations, and amended resources.

The petty cash and change fund for the 2023-2024 school year were also approved as well as numerous personal recommendations.

The board next approved a resolution declaring it necessary to renew a school district income tax and request certification of alternative tax rates with the Ohio Department of Taxation.

The board moved to set the lunch and breakfast prices for the 2023-2024 school year at the following amounts: breakfast for students: EES $2.35, EMS and EHS $2.55, lunch for students: EES $3.10, EMS and EHS $3.45 with breakfast for adults being $2.80 and lunch for adults being $4.70.

The board accepted an Educational Agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training, and Rehabilitation Center for educational purposes for students during any period of detention, at a cost of $77.00 per day of instruction effective July 1st, 2023, through June 30th, 2024.

The board also approved student handbooks, district MTSS handbook, and EHS curriculum guide as well as the following student fee schedules as recommended for the 2023-2024 school year.

Grades 9-12 will be billed for individual courses with the maximum course fee charge being $150.00 per academic year.

Any high school activity fee, class fee, administrative fee, and co-curricular fee will be in addition to the maximum course fee.

Additional fees are as follows, Kinderstart through Second grade $15.00, Third through Fifth grade $17.00, and Sixth through Eighth grade $20.00 with grades 4-12 Chromebook protection plan at $25.00.

Next, the board moved to authorize the Treasurer to pay the 2023-2024 Northwest Ohio Computer Association membership and EMIS fees in the amount of $42,234.88 and approved the Technical Service Agreement authorizing the purchase of IEP Anywhere software, Zoom licenses, content filtering, and State software for a total cost of approximately $4,500.00.

The board then approved the Superintendent and Treasurer to accept the best bid from Cardinal Bus Sales & Services Inc. in Lima, Ohio to purchase two 72-passenger diesel powered buses at a cost of $237,130.00.

The board then moved to approve a one-year contract with Variety Foodservices to provide food service management services beginning July 1st, 2023, and ending June 30th, 2024.

They then authorized the superintendent to enter a purchase and subscription services agreement with Raptor Technologies LLC.

To purchase, install, and monitor a Raptor Visitor Management system in all school buildings at a cost of $6,513.00 which will be paid for by the Ohio Attorney General FY23 School Safety Grant.

Next, the board approved a contract with Toledo Pediatric Speech Therapy LLC, to provide speech and language services on behalf of Holy Trinity Catholic School’s students being served under IDEA during the 2023-2024 school year.

Services will be provided as needed in the amount of $75.00 per hour but will not exceed $5,000.00 total and will be paid from IDEA-B funds.

The board then authorized the purchase of a new K-12 Math curriculum program from Cengage Learning.

This new program aligns better with Ohio’s Learning Standards and includes textbooks, workbooks, web-based software for five years, teacher materials, and initial and ongoing professional development for implementation at an approximate cost of $172,300.43.

The board then moved to decline reimbursement payment to Tanya Lumbrezer in the amount of $499.34 and Darcy Feeback in the amount of $972.00 for the items purchased for the seniors with the funds from the Class of 2023.

This resolution supersedes Evergreen Board Policy 6320 and ORC 5705.41. The board also discussed the following staff transfers of Mrs. Andrea Hesson, EES Intervention Specialist from fifth grade to kindergarten and Mrs. Ashlee Ricker, EMS Secretary to EHS Secretary as well as the semi-annual bullying report and annual wellness report for the 2022-2023 school year.

Next, the board heard reports from building administrators before moving to enter executive session.

Following the executive session, the board moved to adjourn for the evening. The next regular board meeting will be held on July 17th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

Renea can be reached at renea@thevillagereporter.com